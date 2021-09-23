Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 750,000 Shares of DraftKings

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Wednesday. These funds bought over 750,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) altogether, as the price of these ETFs gained around 1% on Wednesday. Note that these funds are up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 599,968 shares of DraftKings and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) acquired 159,851 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $40.0 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. Both funds are up more than 30% in the past 52 weeks.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 917 ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 49,572 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 663,604 ARKG NVTA INVITAE 147,384 ARKK TWOU 2U 113,482 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 133,063 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 972,792 ARKK PATH UIPATH 534,573 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 135,684 ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 39,813 ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 599,968 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 97,293 ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 37,046 ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS 159,851 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 53,600 ARKX ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 34,224



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

