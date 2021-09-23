Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 750,000 Shares of DraftKings

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Wednesday. These funds bought over 750,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) altogether, as the price of these ETFs gained around 1% on Wednesday. Note that these funds are up handily in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 599,968 shares of DraftKings and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) acquired 159,851 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $40.0 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. Both funds are up more than 30% in the past 52 weeks.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|917
|ARKG
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|49,572
|ARKG
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|663,604
|ARKG
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|147,384
|ARKK
|TWOU
|2U
|113,482
|ARKK
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|133,063
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|972,792
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH
|534,573
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|135,684
|ARKK
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|39,813
|ARKK
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|599,968
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|97,293
|ARKQ
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|37,046
|ARKW
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|159,851
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|53,600
|ARKX
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|34,224
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.