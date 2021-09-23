Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 750,000 Shares of DraftKings

Chris Lange
September 23, 2021 8:05 am

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Wednesday. These funds bought over 750,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) altogether, as the price of these ETFs gained around 1% on Wednesday. Note that these funds are up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 599,968 shares of DraftKings and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) acquired 159,851 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $40.0 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. Both funds are up more than 30% in the past 52 weeks.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 917
ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 49,572
ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 663,604
ARKG NVTA INVITAE 147,384
ARKK TWOU 2U 113,482
ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 133,063
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 972,792
ARKK PATH UIPATH 534,573
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 135,684
ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 39,813
ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 599,968
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 97,293
ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 37,046
ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS 159,851
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 53,600
ARKX ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 34,224


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
