Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 150,000 Shares of Robinhood

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 150,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Tuesday, The price of this ETF was up around 2% in Tuesday’s session, and the fund is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 151,697 shares of Robinhood. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $6.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 20% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|TOST
|TOAST
|33,388
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|151,697
|ARKF
|PATH
|UIPATH
|243,301
|ARKG
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY
|188,676
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|80,200
|ARKG
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|391,069
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|119,754
|ARKG
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|124,974
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|18,000
|ARKG
|DYNS
|DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE
|204
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|105,175
|ARKG
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|12,094
|ARKK
|TWOU
|2U
|132,665
|ARKK
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|154,175
|ARKK
|SSYS
|STRATASYS
|26,693
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|358,048
|ARKK
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|658,606
|ARKK
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|188,902
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|92,397
|ARKQ
|VLD
|VELO3D
|38,569
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|2,300
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|141,418
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|61,699
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|80,143
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|48,009
|ARKW
|TWOU
|2U
|33,762
|ARKW
|SQ
|SQUARE
|35,194
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|3,733
|ARKX
|PATH
|UIPATH
|52,252
|ARKX
|PRNT
|3D PRINTING ETF
|19,765
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.