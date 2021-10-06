Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 150,000 Shares of Robinhood

Chris Lange
October 6, 2021 7:55 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 150,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Tuesday, The price of this ETF was up around 2% in Tuesday’s session, and the fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 151,697 shares of Robinhood. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $6.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 20% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF TOST TOAST 33,388
ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 151,697
ARKF PATH UIPATH 243,301
ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 188,676
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 80,200
ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 391,069
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 119,754
ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 124,974
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 18,000
ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 204
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 105,175
ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 12,094
ARKK TWOU 2U 132,665
ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 154,175
ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 26,693
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 358,048
ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 658,606
ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 188,902
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 92,397
ARKQ VLD VELO3D 38,569
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 2,300
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 141,418
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 61,699
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 80,143
ARKW VUZI VUZIX 48,009
ARKW TWOU 2U 33,762
ARKW SQ SQUARE 35,194
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 3,733
ARKX PATH UIPATH 52,252
ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 19,765


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

ALSO READ: 4 Big Dividend Energy Stocks to Load Up on as Oil Closes In on $80

Read more: Investing, ARKF, HOOD, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Amazon, Berkshire...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/29

Goldman Sachs Has 5 Sizzling Stocks to Buy Now Trading Under $10

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/1