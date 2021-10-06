Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 150,000 Shares of Robinhood

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 150,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Tuesday, The price of this ETF was up around 2% in Tuesday’s session, and the fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 151,697 shares of Robinhood. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $6.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 20% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF TOST TOAST 33,388 ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 151,697 ARKF PATH UIPATH 243,301 ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 188,676 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 80,200 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 391,069 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 119,754 ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 124,974 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 18,000 ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 204 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 105,175 ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 12,094 ARKK TWOU 2U 132,665 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 154,175 ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 26,693 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 358,048 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 658,606 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 188,902 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 92,397 ARKQ VLD VELO3D 38,569 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 2,300 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 141,418 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 61,699 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 80,143 ARKW VUZI VUZIX 48,009 ARKW TWOU 2U 33,762 ARKW SQ SQUARE 35,194 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 3,733 ARKX PATH UIPATH 52,252 ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 19,765



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

