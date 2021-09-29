Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 390,000 Shares of DraftKings

Chris Lange
September 29, 2021 8:45 am

One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Tuesday. It added more than 390,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), as the price of this ETF lost around 4% on Tuesday. Note that this ETF is still up significantly in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 393,050 shares of DraftKings. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $19.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The ETF is up 24% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 27,345
ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 17,900
ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 29,144
ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 402,747
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 398,229
ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 80,479
ARKG NVTA INVITAE 17,180
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 8,500
ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 10,500
ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 266,548
ARKK ROKU ROKU 95,295
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 390,775
ARKK SQ SQUARE 164,151
ARKK TWOU 2U 236,100
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 20,221
ARKK Z ZILLOW GROUP 258,827
ARKK PATH UIPATH 337,091
ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 393,050
ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 112,471
ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 197,942
ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 159,436
ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS 327,400
ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 184,199
ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 30,000
ARKQ TRMB TRIMBLE 93,085
ARKQ PATH UIPATH 519,643
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 71,744
ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 178,457
ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 36,738
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 81,980
ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 29,548
ARKW VCYT VERACYTE 12,500
ARKW SQ SQUARE 41,556
ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 72,878
ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 5,412
ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 17,685


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

