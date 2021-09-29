Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 390,000 Shares of DraftKings

One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Tuesday. It added more than 390,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), as the price of this ETF lost around 4% on Tuesday. Note that this ETF is still up significantly in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 393,050 shares of DraftKings. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $19.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The ETF is up 24% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 27,345 ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 17,900 ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 29,144 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 402,747 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 398,229 ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 80,479 ARKG NVTA INVITAE 17,180 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 8,500 ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 10,500 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 266,548 ARKK ROKU ROKU 95,295 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 390,775 ARKK SQ SQUARE 164,151 ARKK TWOU 2U 236,100 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 20,221 ARKK Z ZILLOW GROUP 258,827 ARKK PATH UIPATH 337,091 ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 393,050 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 112,471 ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 197,942 ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 159,436 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS 327,400 ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 184,199 ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 30,000 ARKQ TRMB TRIMBLE 93,085 ARKQ PATH UIPATH 519,643 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 71,744 ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 178,457 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 36,738 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 81,980 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 29,548 ARKW VCYT VERACYTE 12,500 ARKW SQ SQUARE 41,556 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 72,878 ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 5,412 ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 17,685



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

