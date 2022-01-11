Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 630,000 Shares of Palantir

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Monday. Specifically, these funds bought over 630,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) altogether, as the price of these ETFs were down on the day. Note that they are down a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 43,400 shares of Palantir and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 591,571 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $10.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation fund is down 38% in the past year and the other is down 13%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s purchases for Monday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|57,223
|ARKF
|PATH
|UIPATH
|242,567
|ARKF
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|41,304
|ARKF
|SE
|SEA
|49,913
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|298,961
|ARKF
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|176,579
|ARKF
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|13,200
|ARKF
|SQ
|BLOCK
|6,600
|ARKG
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|49,498
|ARKG
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|31,800
|ARKG
|NRIX
|NURIX THERAPEUTICS
|61,324
|ARKG
|BNR
|BURNING ROCK BIOTECH
|54,800
|ARKG
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|50,000
|ARKG
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|21,900
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|9,614
|ARKK
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|86,295
|ARKK
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|101,100
|ARKK
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|269,581
|ARKK
|SQ
|BLOCK
|11,910
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|69,400
|ARKK
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|43,400
|ARKK
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|21,000
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH
|409,351
|ARKQ
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE
|401,538
|ARKQ
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|591,571
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|18,583
|ARKQ
|XPEV
|XPENG
|14,859
|ARKQ
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|30,015
|ARKQ
|SSYS
|STRATASYS
|23,800
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|47,455
|ARKW
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|23,400
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|117,333
|ARKX
|PATH
|UIPATH
|28,137
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
