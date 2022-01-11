Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 630,000 Shares of Palantir

Chris Lange
January 11, 2022 7:40 am

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Monday. Specifically, these funds bought over 630,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) altogether, as the price of these ETFs were down on the day. Note that they are down a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 43,400 shares of Palantir and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 591,571 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $10.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation fund is down 38% in the past year and the other is down 13%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s purchases for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 57,223
ARKF PATH UIPATH 242,567
ARKF TWLO TWILIO 41,304
ARKF SE SEA 49,913
ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 298,961
ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS 176,579
ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 13,200
ARKF SQ BLOCK 6,600
ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 49,498
ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 31,800
ARKG NRIX NURIX THERAPEUTICS 61,324
ARKG BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 54,800
ARKG DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 50,000
ARKG NVTA INVITAE 21,900
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 9,614
ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 86,295
ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 101,100
ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 269,581
ARKK SQ BLOCK 11,910
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 69,400
ARKK PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 43,400
ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 21,000
ARKQ PATH UIPATH 409,351
ARKQ TSP TUSIMPLE 401,538
ARKQ PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 591,571
ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 18,583
ARKQ XPEV XPENG 14,859
ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 30,015
ARKQ SSYS STRATASYS 23,800
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 47,455
ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 23,400
ARKW VUZI VUZIX 117,333
ARKX PATH UIPATH 28,137

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.
