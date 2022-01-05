Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 1.2 Million Shares of DraftKings

Chris Lange
January 5, 2022 9:55 am

One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Tuesday. It added more than 1.2 million shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), as the price of this ETF lost around 4% on the day. Note that this ETF is down significantly over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 1,185,460 shares of DraftKings. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $31.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The ETF is down 27% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 462,613
ARKF TOST TOAST 32,000
ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 29,000
ARKF SE SEA 26,706
ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 69,015
ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 61,005
ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 51,500
ARKG RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS 81,063
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 29,469
ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 176,830
ARKG NVTA INVITAE 80,000
ARKG BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 62,542
ARKG CGEN COMPUGEN 23,216
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 102,840
ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 22,910
ARKK TWOU 2U 43,000
ARKK SQ SQUARE 304,356
ARKK RBLX ROBLOX 332,950
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 32,000
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 72,829
ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 53,000
ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 1,185,460
ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 4,800
ARKQ MTLS MATERIALISE 12,718
ARKQ PATH UIPATH 72,283
ARKQ PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 189,611
ARKQ VUZI VUZIX 123,974
ARKQ VLD VELO3D 156,690
ARKW KIND NEXTDOOR 438,781
ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE 5,531
ARKW SE SEA 93,630
ARKW VCYT VERACYTE 43,772
ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 6,882
ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 78,532

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

ALSO READ: BofA Securities Out With 10 Favorite Stock Ideas for Q1 2022

Read more: Investing, ARKK, DKNG, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 High-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are 'Strong Buy' Stock Ideas for 2022

5 Highest-Yielding REITs to Start 2022 With Big Dividends and Inflation...

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Ciena, Hilton, Paysafe,...

Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amazon, Coupang, FuelCell...