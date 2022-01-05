Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 1.2 Million Shares of DraftKings

One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Tuesday. It added more than 1.2 million shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), as the price of this ETF lost around 4% on the day. Note that this ETF is down significantly over the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 1,185,460 shares of DraftKings. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $31.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The ETF is down 27% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|462,613
|ARKF
|TOST
|TOAST
|32,000
|ARKF
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|29,000
|ARKF
|SE
|SEA
|26,706
|ARKG
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|69,015
|ARKG
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY
|61,005
|ARKG
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|51,500
|ARKG
|RXRX
|RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS
|81,063
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|29,469
|ARKG
|ONEM
|1LIFE HEALTHCARE
|176,830
|ARKG
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|80,000
|ARKG
|BNR
|BURNING ROCK BIOTECH
|62,542
|ARKG
|CGEN
|COMPUGEN
|23,216
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|102,840
|ARKG
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|22,910
|ARKK
|TWOU
|2U
|43,000
|ARKK
|SQ
|SQUARE
|304,356
|ARKK
|RBLX
|ROBLOX
|332,950
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|32,000
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|72,829
|ARKK
|SSYS
|STRATASYS
|53,000
|ARKK
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|1,185,460
|ARKK
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS
|4,800
|ARKQ
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|12,718
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH
|72,283
|ARKQ
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|189,611
|ARKQ
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|123,974
|ARKQ
|VLD
|VELO3D
|156,690
|ARKW
|KIND
|NEXTDOOR
|438,781
|ARKW
|NET
|CLOUDFLARE
|5,531
|ARKW
|SE
|SEA
|93,630
|ARKW
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|43,772
|ARKX
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|6,882
|ARKX
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|78,532
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.