Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 1.2 Million Shares of DraftKings

One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Tuesday. It added more than 1.2 million shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), as the price of this ETF lost around 4% on the day. Note that this ETF is down significantly over the past year.



ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 1,185,460 shares of DraftKings. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $31.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The ETF is down 27% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 462,613 ARKF TOST TOAST 32,000 ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 29,000 ARKF SE SEA 26,706 ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 69,015 ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 61,005 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 51,500 ARKG RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS 81,063 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 29,469 ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 176,830 ARKG NVTA INVITAE 80,000 ARKG BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 62,542 ARKG CGEN COMPUGEN 23,216 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 102,840 ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 22,910 ARKK TWOU 2U 43,000 ARKK SQ SQUARE 304,356 ARKK RBLX ROBLOX 332,950 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 32,000 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 72,829 ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 53,000 ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 1,185,460 ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 4,800 ARKQ MTLS MATERIALISE 12,718 ARKQ PATH UIPATH 72,283 ARKQ PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 189,611 ARKQ VUZI VUZIX 123,974 ARKQ VLD VELO3D 156,690 ARKW KIND NEXTDOOR 438,781 ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE 5,531 ARKW SE SEA 93,630 ARKW VCYT VERACYTE 43,772 ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 6,882 ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 78,532

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

