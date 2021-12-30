Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 60,000 Shares of CRISPR

A couple of ARK Invest funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Wednesday. Specifically, these exchange-traded funds bought roughly $4.6 million worth of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP), as the prices of these funds were down about 1% on Wednesday. Note that their performance is fairly negative in the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 14,400 shares of CRISPR, and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) scooped up 45,500 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $4.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is down about 24% and the other is down closer to 36% in the past year.
Check out all the ARK Invest trades for Wednesday as well:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|10,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|22,500
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|105,770
|ARKG
|Buy
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|33,753
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|56,909
|ARKG
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|14,400
|ARKG
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS
|50,528
|ARKG
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|5,855
|ARKG
|Sell
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS
|33,989
|ARKG
|Sell
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
|24,007
|ARKK
|Buy
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|38,715
|ARKK
|Buy
|TWOU
|2U
|107,448
|ARKK
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|97,300
|ARKK
|Buy
|SSYS
|STRATASYS
|249,771
|ARKK
|Buy
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|51,355
|ARKK
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|45,500
|ARKK
|Sell
|TSLA
|TESLA
|22,816
|ARKQ
|Buy
|XPEV
|XPENG
|43,100
|ARKQ
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH
|31,830
|ARKQ
|Buy
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|20,338
|ARKQ
|Sell
|TSLA
|TESLA
|5,069
|ARKW
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|17,000
|ARKX
|Buy
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|28,372
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.