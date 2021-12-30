Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 60,000 Shares of CRISPR

Chris Lange
December 30, 2021 10:21 am

A couple of ARK Invest funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Wednesday. Specifically, these exchange-traded funds bought roughly $4.6 million worth of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP), as the prices of these funds were down about 1% on Wednesday. Note that their performance is fairly negative in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 14,400 shares of CRISPR, and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) scooped up 45,500 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $4.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is down about 24% and the other is down closer to 36% in the past year.

Check out all the ARK Invest trades for Wednesday as well:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 10,000
ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 22,500
ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 105,770
ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS 33,753
ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES 56,909
ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 14,400
ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 50,528
ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 5,855
ARKG Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS 33,989
ARKG Sell VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 24,007
ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE 38,715
ARKK Buy TWOU 2U 107,448
ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 97,300
ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS 249,771
ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE 51,355
ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 45,500
ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA 22,816
ARKQ Buy XPEV XPENG 43,100
ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH 31,830
ARKQ Buy MTLS MATERIALISE 20,338
ARKQ Sell TSLA TESLA 5,069
ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 17,000
ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 28,372

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Read more: Investing, ARKG, ARKK, CRSP, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

