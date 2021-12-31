Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 800,000 Shares of Robinhood

Chris Lange
December 31, 2021 7:40 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 800,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Thursday. The price of this ETF gained over 3% in Thursday’s session, but it still is down a fair amount in the past year.

It was the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that added 793,511 shares of Robinhood. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $14.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is down roughly 23% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s purchases for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 23,723
ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 5,200
ARKG CGEN COMPUGEN 66,398
ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 10,000
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 100
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 1,100
ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 100
ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 132,682
ARKK TWOU 2U 9,093
ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 2,056
ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 25
ARKK SQ BLOCK 194,675
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 4,329
ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 543,221
ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 31,800
ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 793,511
ARKQ MTLS MATERIALISE 5,376
ARKQ TWOU 2U INC 8,000
ARKW TWOU 2U 14,300
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 206

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

