Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 800,000 Shares of Robinhood

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 800,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Thursday. The price of this ETF gained over 3% in Thursday’s session, but it still is down a fair amount in the past year.



It was the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that added 793,511 shares of Robinhood. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $14.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is down roughly 23% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s purchases for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 23,723 ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 5,200 ARKG CGEN COMPUGEN 66,398 ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 10,000 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 100 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 1,100 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 100 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 132,682 ARKK TWOU 2U 9,093 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 2,056 ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 25 ARKK SQ BLOCK 194,675 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 4,329 ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 543,221 ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 31,800 ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 793,511 ARKQ MTLS MATERIALISE 5,376 ARKQ TWOU 2U INC 8,000 ARKW TWOU 2U 14,300 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 206

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

