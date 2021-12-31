Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 800,000 Shares of Robinhood

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 800,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Thursday. The price of this ETF gained over 3% in Thursday’s session, but it still is down a fair amount in the past year.
It was the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that added 793,511 shares of Robinhood. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $14.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is down roughly 23% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s purchases for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY
|23,723
|ARKG
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|5,200
|ARKG
|CGEN
|COMPUGEN
|66,398
|ARKG
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|10,000
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|100
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|1,100
|ARKG
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|100
|ARKK
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|132,682
|ARKK
|TWOU
|2U
|9,093
|ARKK
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|2,056
|ARKK
|SSYS
|STRATASYS
|25
|ARKK
|SQ
|BLOCK
|194,675
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|4,329
|ARKK
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|543,221
|ARKK
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|31,800
|ARKK
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|793,511
|ARKQ
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|5,376
|ARKQ
|TWOU
|2U INC
|8,000
|ARKW
|TWOU
|2U
|14,300
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|206
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.