Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 9/27

Markets were somewhat mixed on Monday and while the Dow Jones continued its winning streak the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each saw minimal losses. ARK Funds tracked lower for the day with one exception. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, up 0.5%, while ARKW did the worst, down 0.6% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on September 27, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 41,393 shares of Sea & 7,665 shares of MercadoLibre.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 107,020 shares of Novartis, 11,200 shares of Castle Bio, 39,860 shares of Caribou Bio, & 24,503 shares of Cellectis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 67,000 shares of Teradyne.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few sales of note in this fund: 25,099 shares of Synopsys & 11,000 shares of Tesla.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 31,431 shares of Twilio & 13,361 shares of Tesla.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Sales worth noting in this fund: 6,152 shares of Heico.

Check out all the sales here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell SE SEA LTD 41,393 ARKF Sell MELI MERCADOLIBRE INC 7,665 ARKG Sell SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 1,200 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 107,020 ARKG Sell CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 11,200 ARKG Sell CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES INC 39,860 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 24,503 ARKG Sell CDXS CODEXIS INC 1,200 ARKK Sell TER TERADYNE INC 67,000 ARKQ Sell TSLA TESLA INC 11,000 ARKQ Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 25,099 ARKW Sell TWLO TWILIO INC 31,431 ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA INC 13,361 ARKX Sell HEI HEICO CORP 6,152

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.