Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over $19 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

Chris Lange
September 28, 2021 8:05 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, these funds sold over $19 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were mixed on Monday. Note that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 11,000 shares of Tesla, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 13,361 shares. At Monday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $19.3 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The robotics ETF is up 49% in the past year, and the internet ETF is up 40%.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF SE SEA 41,393
ARKF MELI MERCADOLIBRE 7,665
ARKG SMFR SEMA4 1,200
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 107,020
ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES 11,200
ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 39,860
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 24,503
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 1,200
ARKK TER TERADYNE 67,000
ARKQ TSLA TESLA 11,000
ARKQ SNPS SYNOPSYS 25,099
ARKW TWLO TWILIO 31,431
ARKW TSLA TESLA 13,361
ARKX HEI HEICO 6,152


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

