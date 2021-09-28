Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over $19 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, these funds sold over $19 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were mixed on Monday. Note that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 11,000 shares of Tesla, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 13,361 shares. At Monday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $19.3 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The robotics ETF is up 49% in the past year, and the internet ETF is up 40%.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF SE SEA 41,393 ARKF MELI MERCADOLIBRE 7,665 ARKG SMFR SEMA4 1,200 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 107,020 ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES 11,200 ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 39,860 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 24,503 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 1,200 ARKK TER TERADYNE 67,000 ARKQ TSLA TESLA 11,000 ARKQ SNPS SYNOPSYS 25,099 ARKW TWLO TWILIO 31,431 ARKW TSLA TESLA 13,361 ARKX HEI HEICO 6,152



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

