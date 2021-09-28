Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over $19 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, these funds sold over $19 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were mixed on Monday. Note that they are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 11,000 shares of Tesla, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 13,361 shares. At Monday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $19.3 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The robotics ETF is up 49% in the past year, and the internet ETF is up 40%.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Monday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|SE
|SEA
|41,393
|ARKF
|MELI
|MERCADOLIBRE
|7,665
|ARKG
|SMFR
|SEMA4
|1,200
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS
|107,020
|ARKG
|CSTL
|CASTLE BIOSCIENCES
|11,200
|ARKG
|CRBU
|CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES
|39,860
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|24,503
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|1,200
|ARKK
|TER
|TERADYNE
|67,000
|ARKQ
|TSLA
|TESLA
|11,000
|ARKQ
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS
|25,099
|ARKW
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|31,431
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|13,361
|ARKX
|HEI
|HEICO
|6,152
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.