Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 6/14

ARK Invest funds pushed higher on Monday as the broad markets were somewhat mixed. ARKK performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up about 1.9%, while ARKX did the worst, up 0.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on June 14, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 40,929 shares of Sea & Sell 145,727 shares of Snap.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 27,724 shares of Pluristem & Sell 794 shares of Guardant Health.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 9,409 shares of Novartis & Sell 565,528 shares of Pure Storage.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 8,335 shares of NVIDIA, Sell 2,001 shares of Galileo Acquisition, Sell 11,742 shares of Raven Industries, & Sell 22,600 shares of Terady.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 112,839 shares of Tencent & Sell 217,404 shares of Cloudflare.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 10,773 shares of Heico, Sell 2,114 shares of NVIDIA, Sell 2,964 shares of Teledyne Tech, & Sell 11,992 shares of Terady.

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell SE SEA LTD 40,929 ARKF Sell SNAP SNAP INC 145,727 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 27,724 ARKG Sell GH GUARDANT HEALTH INC 794 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 9,409 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 565,528 ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 8,335 ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 2,001 ARKQ Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 11,742 ARKQ Sell TER TERADYNE INC 22,600 ARKW Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 112,839 ARKW Sell NET CLOUDFLARE INC 217,404 ARKW Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 92 ARKX Sell HEI HEICO CORP 10,773 ARKX Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 2,114 ARKX Sell TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 2,964 ARKX Sell TER TERADYNE INC 11,992

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.