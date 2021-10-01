Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/1

The September slump held back broad markets over the course of the last month, but markets bounced back to start off October. ARK Funds rebounded as well, but not as strongly as the broad markets. ARKW performed the best out of the group, up 1.3%, while ARKG did the worst, up 0.2% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major buys that ARK Invest executed on October 1, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 38,636 shares of Beam Therapeutics, 141,079 shares of Surface Oncology, & 1,824,367 Ginkgo Bioworks.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 95,629 shares of Beam Therapeutics, 170,305 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, & 371,100 shares of Pacific Bio.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 77,678 shares of Archer Aviation & 25,300 shares of Aerovironment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 24,991 shares of 2U & 8,253 shares of Veracyte.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Buys worth noting in this fund: NO SALES

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 38,636 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 12,044 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 141,079 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 104,334 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 47,070 ARKG Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 1,824,367 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 26,000 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 95,629 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 170,305 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 371,100 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 77,678 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 25,300 ARKW Buy TWOU 2U INC 24,991 ARKW Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 8,253

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.