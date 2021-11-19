Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 415,000 Shares of Teladoc

Chris Lange
November 19, 2021 8:05 am

Some of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Thursday. The funds bought over 415,000 shares altogether of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), as the prices of these ETFs bounced back on Thursday. Note that these funds are up handily in the past year.

Here’s a look at the purchases:

At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $51.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up more than 14% in the past 52 weeks, with the exception of the Genomic Revolution ETF, which is actually down 6%.

Check out all of the ARK Invest buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ 11,813
ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 40,224
ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 214,497
ARKG BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 46,455
ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 78,216
ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 234,681
ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 257,636
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 1,415
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 26,915
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 9,760
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 184,473
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 227,784
ARKQ VLD VELO3D 438,062
ARKW SKLZ SKILLZ 494,859
ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 62,024
ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 70,494

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

ALSO READ: 6 Big Dividend REITs Are Also Inflation Busters

Read more: Investing, ARKF, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, TDOC, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/15

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Alcoa, Apple, Boeing,...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/16

5 Safe Dividend Aristocrats to Buy After This Week's Very Alarming Inflation...