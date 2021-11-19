Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 415,000 Shares of Teladoc

Some of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Thursday. The funds bought over 415,000 shares altogether of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), as the prices of these ETFs bounced back on Thursday. Note that these funds are up handily in the past year.



Here’s a look at the purchases:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 40,224 shares.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) purchased 78,216 shares.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) added 234,681 shares.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 62,024 shares.

At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $51.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up more than 14% in the past 52 weeks, with the exception of the Genomic Revolution ETF, which is actually down 6%.



Check out all of the ARK Invest buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ 11,813 ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 40,224 ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 214,497 ARKG BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 46,455 ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 78,216 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 234,681 ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 257,636 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 1,415 ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 26,915 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 9,760 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 184,473 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 227,784 ARKQ VLD VELO3D 438,062 ARKW SKLZ SKILLZ 494,859 ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 62,024 ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 70,494

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

