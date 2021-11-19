Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 415,000 Shares of Teladoc

Some of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Thursday. The funds bought over 415,000 shares altogether of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), as the prices of these ETFs bounced back on Thursday. Note that these funds are up handily in the past year.
Here’s a look at the purchases:
- ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 40,224 shares.
- ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) purchased 78,216 shares.
- ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) added 234,681 shares.
- ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 62,024 shares.
At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $51.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up more than 14% in the past 52 weeks, with the exception of the Genomic Revolution ETF, which is actually down 6%.
Check out all of the ARK Invest buys for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ
|11,813
|ARKF
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|40,224
|ARKG
|ALLO
|ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS
|214,497
|ARKG
|BNR
|BURNING ROCK BIOTECH
|46,455
|ARKG
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|78,216
|ARKK
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|234,681
|ARKK
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ
|257,636
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|1,415
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|26,915
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|9,760
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|184,473
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|227,784
|ARKQ
|VLD
|VELO3D
|438,062
|ARKW
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ
|494,859
|ARKW
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|62,024
|ARKX
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|70,494
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.