Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1 Million Shares of Skillz

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over a million shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) shares on Wednesday, as the price of this ETF traded down nearly 2% in the day’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 1,005,512 shares of Skillz. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $10.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 17% over the past 52 weeks.
Here’s a look at all the buys across ARK Invest funds:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ
|380
|ARKF
|STNE
|STONECO
|294,220
|ARKF
|TOST
|TOAST
|43,202
|ARKF
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|28,374
|ARKG
|VERV
|VERVE THERAPEUTICS
|10,405
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|98,089
|ARKG
|ONEM
|1LIFE HEALTHCARE
|367,475
|ARKG
|BNR
|BURNING ROCK BIOTECH
|16,324
|ARKG
|ALLO
|ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS
|1,787
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|157,464
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|24,488
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|8,312
|ARKK
|ROKU
|ROKU
|245,321
|ARKK
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ
|1,005,512
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|113,351
|ARKQ
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE
|60,863
|ARKQ
|VLD
|VELO3D
|2,500
|ARKW
|ROKU
|ROKU
|64,931
|ARKX
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|69,400
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.