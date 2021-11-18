Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1 Million Shares of Skillz

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over a million shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) shares on Wednesday, as the price of this ETF traded down nearly 2% in the day’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.



ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 1,005,512 shares of Skillz. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $10.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 17% over the past 52 weeks.



Here’s a look at all the buys across ARK Invest funds:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ 380 ARKF STNE STONECO 294,220 ARKF TOST TOAST 43,202 ARKF TWLO TWILIO 28,374 ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 10,405 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 98,089 ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 367,475 ARKG BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 16,324 ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 1,787 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 157,464 ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 24,488 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 8,312 ARKK ROKU ROKU 245,321 ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 1,005,512 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 113,351 ARKQ TSP TUSIMPLE 60,863 ARKQ VLD VELO3D 2,500 ARKW ROKU ROKU 64,931 ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 69,400

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

