Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1 Million Shares of Skillz

Chris Lange
November 18, 2021 9:36 am
One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over a million shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) shares on Wednesday, as the price of this ETF traded down nearly 2% in the day’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 1,005,512 shares of Skillz. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $10.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 17% over the past 52 weeks.

Here’s a look at all the buys across ARK Invest funds:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ 380
ARKF STNE STONECO 294,220
ARKF TOST TOAST 43,202
ARKF TWLO TWILIO 28,374
ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 10,405
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 98,089
ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 367,475
ARKG BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 16,324
ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 1,787
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 157,464
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 24,488
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 8,312
ARKK ROKU ROKU 245,321
ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 1,005,512
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 113,351
ARKQ TSP TUSIMPLE 60,863
ARKQ VLD VELO3D 2,500
ARKW ROKU ROKU 64,931
ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 69,400

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Health Care Stocks Cheapest in 30 Years: 5 With Big Dividends to Buy Now

