Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 10/5

The Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones bounced back on Tuesday about 1%. At the same time, ARK Funds saw a similar rebound. ARKF performed the best out of the group, up 2.3%, while ARKX did the worst, up 1.0% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on October 5, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 2,431,491 shares of Z Holdings, 43,349 shares of Silvergate Capital, & 57,830 shares of Opendoor Technologies.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 40,413 shares of Vertex Pharma, 23,802 shares of Cellectis, & 19,128 shares of Regeneron.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 44,700 shares of Proto Labs & 952,252 shares of Skillz.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a couple of sales of note in this fund: 26,237 shares of BYD.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 16,517 shares of Sea & 43,209 shares of PayPal.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Sales worth noting in this fund: 66,347 shares of Thales.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell 4689JP Z HOLDINGS CORP 2,431,491 ARKF Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 43,349 ARKF Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 57,830 ARKG Sell VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 40,413 ARKG Sell SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 2,453 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 23,802 ARKG Sell SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 8,800 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 19,128 ARKK Sell PRLB PROTO LABS INC 44,700 ARKK Sell SKLZ SKILLZ INC 952,252 ARKQ Sell BYDDY BYD CO LTD 26,237 ARKW Sell SE SEA LTD 16,517 ARKW Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 43,209 ARKX Sell HOFP THALES SA 66,347

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.