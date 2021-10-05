Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/5

Markets bounced back on Tuesday to the tune of about 1%, this came after Monday’s debacle in the tech sector. ARK Funds changed their tunes too and each had a fairly positive day. ARKF performed the best out of the group, up 2.3%, while ARKX did the worst, up 1.0% on the day. The gains from past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major buys that ARK Invest executed on October 5, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 33,388 shares of Toast, 151,697 shares of Robinhood, & 243,301 shares of UiPath.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 188,676 shares of Surface Oncology, 391,069 shares of Signify Health, & 119,754 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 154,175 shares of Teladoc, 358,048 shares of Signify Health, 658,606 shares of Pacific Bio, & 188,902 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 141,418 shares of Markforged & 61,699 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 48,009 shares of Vuzix, 35,194 shares of Square, & 33,762 shares of 2U.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Buys worth noting in this fund: 52,252 shares of UiPath & 19,765 shares of The 3D Printing ETF.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy TOST TOAST INC 33,388 ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 151,697 ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 243,301 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 188,676 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 80,200 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 391,069 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 119,754 ARKG Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 124,974 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 18,000 ARKG Buy DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE CORP 204 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 105,175 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 12,094 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 132,665 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 154,175 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 26,693 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 358,048 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 658,606 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 188,902 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 92,397 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 38,569 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 2,300 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 141,418 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 61,699 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 80,143 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 48,009 ARKW Buy TWOU 2U INC 33,762 ARKW Buy SQ SQUARE INC 35,194 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 3,733 ARKX Buy PATH UIPATH INC 52,252 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 19,765

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.