Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/18

The broad markets continued their fall on Wednesday following mixed retail earnings and the release of the August Fed minutes. ARK funds followed the markets down yet again but the losses were minimal. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 0.1%, while ARKX did the worst, down 0.7%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 18, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 451,500 shares of Ping Anhealthcare.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 73,604 shares of Sarepta, Sell 140,600 shares of Roche, & Sell 52,621 shares of Novartis,

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 57,133 shares of DocuSign, Sell 77,571 shares of Nintendo, & Sell 12,355 shares of Nanostring.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 82,472 shares of Exone & Sell 44,810 shares of Baidu.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 5,400 shares of Shopify & Sell 22,114 shares of Airbus.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO SALES

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell 1833HK PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 451,500 ARKG Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 48,490 ARKG Sell SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 73,604 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 140,600 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 19,393 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 9,907 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 52,621 ARKK Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 3,968 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 1,887 ARKK Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 57,133 ARKK Sell PRLB PROTO LABS INC 700 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 77,571 ARKK Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 12,355 ARKQ Sell XONE EXONE CO/THE 82,472 ARKQ Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 44,810 ARKW Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 5,400 ARKX Sell AIRFP AIRBUS SE 22,114

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.