Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 85,000 Shares of Square

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Friday. This fund parted with over 85,000 shares of Square Inc. (NASDAQ: SQ), as the price of this ETF gained about 2% in Friday’s session. Note that this fund is still up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 85,487 shares of Square. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $20.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 12% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Friday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 10,905 ARKG SMFR SEMA4 79,461 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 5,700 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 23,130 ARKK SE SEA 18,921 ARKK IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 180,888 ARKK SQ SQUARE 85,487 ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN 78,867 ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 1,951 ARKQ BYDDY BYD 14,420 ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 494



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

