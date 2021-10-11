Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 85,000 Shares of Square

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Friday. This fund parted with over 85,000 shares of Square Inc. (NASDAQ: SQ), as the price of this ETF gained about 2% in Friday’s session. Note that this fund is still up significantly in the past year.
Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 85,487 shares of Square. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $20.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 12% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Friday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|SDGR
|SCHRODINGER
|10,905
|ARKG
|SMFR
|SEMA4
|79,461
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|5,700
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|23,130
|ARKK
|SE
|SEA
|18,921
|ARKK
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|180,888
|ARKK
|SQ
|SQUARE
|85,487
|ARKK
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN
|78,867
|ARKQ
|NXPI
|NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
|1,951
|ARKQ
|BYDDY
|BYD
|14,420
|ARKW
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB
|494
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.