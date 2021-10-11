Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 85,000 Shares of Square

Chris Lange
October 11, 2021 8:35 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Friday. This fund parted with over 85,000 shares of Square Inc. (NASDAQ: SQ), as the price of this ETF gained about 2% in Friday’s session. Note that this fund is still up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 85,487 shares of Square. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $20.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 12% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Friday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 10,905
ARKG SMFR SEMA4 79,461
ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 5,700
ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 23,130
ARKK SE SEA 18,921
ARKK IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 180,888
ARKK SQ SQUARE 85,487
ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN 78,867
ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 1,951
ARKQ BYDDY BYD 14,420
ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 494


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
Big Bank Earnings Could Be Huge This Week: 4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy

Read more: Investing, ARKK, SQ, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Caesars, Charter, Corning, GE,...

Thursday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Alibaba, Ally...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly a Million Shares of Skillz

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/6