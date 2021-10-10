Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/8

Markets ultimately turned lower on Friday concluding what has been a hectic week for investors. ARK Funds followed suit but far outpaced the markets. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, down 0.4%, while ARKG did the worst, down 2.3% on the day. The gains from past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on October 8, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 1,535,517 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, 347,467 shares of Accolade, 136,060 shares of CRISPR, & 106,395 shares of Intellia.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 269,179 shares of Intellia, 268,472 shares of CRISPR, 129,130 shares of Beam Therapeutics, & 290,491 shares of Signify Health.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 294,655 shares of Archer Aviation, 40,310 shares of NIU Technologies, & 129,096 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. The one purchase worth noting in this fund: 37,823 shares of Archer Aviation.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 1,535,517 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 347,467 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 136,060 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 106,395 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 37,753 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 12,496 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 112,210 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 75,405 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 21,202 ARKG Buy DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE CORP 1,005 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 269,179 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 268,472 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 129,130 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 81,569 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 290,491 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 49,563 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 616 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 294,655 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 40,310 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 129,096 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 17,021 ARKX Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 37,823 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 5,678

