Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly $20 Million Worth of Shopify

Chris Lange
September 7, 2021 8:35 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 12,000 shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares on Friday, as the price of these ETFs were slightly positive in Friday’s session. The funds are up significantly in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 7,212 shares, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 5,610 shares. At Friday’s closing prices, this would have valued these sales at roughly $19.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. Both funds are up more than 40% in the past 52 weeks.

Here are all the sales across ARK Invest funds on Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 740,300
ARKF HDB HDFC BANK 88,570
ARKF BABA ALIBABA 20
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 284,000
ARKG MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 19,400
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 4,834
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 21,208
ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 225,794
ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 11,856
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 128,754
ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN 36,909
ARKK SHOP SHOPIFY 7,212
ARKK SQ SQUARE 46,333
ARKQ TRMB TRIMBLE 18,810
ARKW NTDOY NINTENDO 1,039
ARKW SHOP SHOPIFY 5,610
ARKW SQ SQUARE 21,684
ARKX BABA ALIBABA 18


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

