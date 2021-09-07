Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly $20 Million Worth of Shopify

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 12,000 shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares on Friday, as the price of these ETFs were slightly positive in Friday’s session. The funds are up significantly in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 7,212 shares, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 5,610 shares. At Friday’s closing prices, this would have valued these sales at roughly $19.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. Both funds are up more than 40% in the past 52 weeks.
Here are all the sales across ARK Invest funds on Friday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE
|740,300
|ARKF
|HDB
|HDFC BANK
|88,570
|ARKF
|BABA
|ALIBABA
|20
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|284,000
|ARKG
|MCRB
|SERES THERAPEUTICS
|19,400
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|4,834
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS
|21,208
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|ROCHE
|225,794
|ARKK
|MCRB
|SERES THERAPEUTICS
|11,856
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|128,754
|ARKK
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN
|36,909
|ARKK
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY
|7,212
|ARKK
|SQ
|SQUARE
|46,333
|ARKQ
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|18,810
|ARKW
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|1,039
|ARKW
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY
|5,610
|ARKW
|SQ
|SQUARE
|21,684
|ARKX
|BABA
|ALIBABA
|18
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.