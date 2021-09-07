Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly $20 Million Worth of Shopify

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 12,000 shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares on Friday, as the price of these ETFs were slightly positive in Friday’s session. The funds are up significantly in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 7,212 shares, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 5,610 shares. At Friday’s closing prices, this would have valued these sales at roughly $19.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. Both funds are up more than 40% in the past 52 weeks.

Here are all the sales across ARK Invest funds on Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 740,300 ARKF HDB HDFC BANK 88,570 ARKF BABA ALIBABA 20 ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 284,000 ARKG MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 19,400 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 4,834 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 21,208 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 225,794 ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 11,856 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 128,754 ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN 36,909 ARKK SHOP SHOPIFY 7,212 ARKK SQ SQUARE 46,333 ARKQ TRMB TRIMBLE 18,810 ARKW NTDOY NINTENDO 1,039 ARKW SHOP SHOPIFY 5,610 ARKW SQ SQUARE 21,684 ARKX BABA ALIBABA 18



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

