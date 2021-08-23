Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 185,000 Shares of Roche

Chris Lange
August 23, 2021 7:45 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 185,000 shares of Swiss multinational health care company Roche on Friday, as the share price of the fund traded up over 1% in the day’s session. Its share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 189,500 over-the-counter shares of Roche. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $9.5 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 29% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Name Shares Traded
ARKF 1833HK Ping An Good Doctor 1,951,500
ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 4,301
ARKG CDNA CareDx 73,873
ARKG RHHBY Roche 189,500
ARKK PRLB Proto Labs 17,225
ARKK SQ Square 43,266
ARKK SE Sea 66,115
ARKQ XONE Exone 91,224
ARKQ BIDU Baidu 84,975
ARKW MELI Mercado 5,185
ARKW SQ Square 36,059


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

This Analyst Loves 4 BDC Stocks to Buy Now Paying Huge, Dependable Dividends

