Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly $7 Million Worth of Amazon Stock

Chris Lange
October 26, 2021 7:25 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Monday. This fund bought over 2,000 shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), while the price of this ETF was up about 2% on the day. Note that this stock is still up handily in the past year.

It was ARK Next Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) that bought 2,085 shares of Amazon. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at $6.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up over 26% in the past 12 months.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s Buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF AMZN AMAZON.COM 2,085
ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS 235,627
ARKF ETSY ETSY 25,900
ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 210,569
ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 79,193
ARKF PATH UIPATH 220,517
ARKF SNAP SNAP 160,819
ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 3,208
ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 1,324
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 69,610
ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 3,535
ARKG ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS 67,105
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 7,638
ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 78,058
ARKK TWTR TWITTER 103,155
ARKK ROKU ROKU 12,731
ARKQ NNDM NANO DIMENSION 211,064
ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 179,300
ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 25,800
ARKW SKLZ SKILLZ 202,978
ARKW SNAP SNAP 301,671
ARKW SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 22,021
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 21,327
ARKX DDD 3D SYSTEMS 73,417
ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 354,204
ARKX VLD VELO3D 8,320

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

AMZN, ARKF, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

