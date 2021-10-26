Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly $7 Million Worth of Amazon Stock

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Monday. This fund bought over 2,000 shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), while the price of this ETF was up about 2% on the day. Note that this stock is still up handily in the past year.



It was ARK Next Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) that bought 2,085 shares of Amazon. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at $6.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up over 26% in the past 12 months.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s Buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF AMZN AMAZON.COM 2,085 ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS 235,627 ARKF ETSY ETSY 25,900 ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 210,569 ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 79,193 ARKF PATH UIPATH 220,517 ARKF SNAP SNAP 160,819 ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 3,208 ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 1,324 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 69,610 ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 3,535 ARKG ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS 67,105 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 7,638 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 78,058 ARKK TWTR TWITTER 103,155 ARKK ROKU ROKU 12,731 ARKQ NNDM NANO DIMENSION 211,064 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 179,300 ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 25,800 ARKW SKLZ SKILLZ 202,978 ARKW SNAP SNAP 301,671 ARKW SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 22,021 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 21,327 ARKX DDD 3D SYSTEMS 73,417 ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 354,204 ARKX VLD VELO3D 8,320

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

