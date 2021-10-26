Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 460,000 Shares of Snap

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 460,000 shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) altogether on Monday, as the share price of these funds traded up over 2% in the day’s session. Their share prices have greatly improved over the past year.



ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 160,819 shares of Snap, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 301,671 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $25.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The innovation fund is up about 26% over the past 52 weeks and next-gen is up closer to 35%.



Here is a quick look at all the purchases that took place across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF AMZN AMAZON.COM 2,085 ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS 235,627 ARKF ETSY ETSY 25,900 ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 210,569 ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 79,193 ARKF PATH UIPATH 220,517 ARKF SNAP SNAP 160,819 ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 3,208 ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 1,324 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 69,610 ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 3,535 ARKG ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS 67,105 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 7,638 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 78,058 ARKK TWTR TWITTER 103,155 ARKK ROKU ROKU 12,731 ARKQ NNDM NANO DIMENSION 211,064 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 179,300 ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 25,800 ARKW SKLZ SKILLZ 202,978 ARKW SNAP SNAP 301,671 ARKW SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 22,021 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 21,327 ARKX DDD 3D SYSTEMS 73,417 ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 354,204 ARKX VLD VELO3D 8,320

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

