Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 460,000 Shares of Snap

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 460,000 shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) altogether on Monday, as the share price of these funds traded up over 2% in the day’s session. Their share prices have greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 160,819 shares of Snap, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 301,671 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $25.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The innovation fund is up about 26% over the past 52 weeks and next-gen is up closer to 35%.
Here is a quick look at all the purchases that took place across the ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM
|2,085
|ARKF
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|235,627
|ARKF
|ETSY
|ETSY
|25,900
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|210,569
|ARKF
|PAGS
|PAGSEGURO DIGITAL
|79,193
|ARKF
|PATH
|UIPATH
|220,517
|ARKF
|SNAP
|SNAP
|160,819
|ARKG
|VERV
|VERVE THERAPEUTICS
|3,208
|ARKG
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|1,324
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|69,610
|ARKG
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|3,535
|ARKG
|ARCT
|ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS
|67,105
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|7,638
|ARKK
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|78,058
|ARKK
|TWTR
|103,155
|ARKK
|ROKU
|ROKU
|12,731
|ARKQ
|NNDM
|NANO DIMENSION
|211,064
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|179,300
|ARKW
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|25,800
|ARKW
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ
|202,978
|ARKW
|SNAP
|SNAP
|301,671
|ARKW
|SPOT
|SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY
|22,021
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|21,327
|ARKX
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|73,417
|ARKX
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|354,204
|ARKX
|VLD
|VELO3D
|8,320
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.