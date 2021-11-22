Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly $48 Million Worth of Roku Shares

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Friday. The funds bought over 200,000 shares of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) altogether, as the price of these ETFs lost less than 1% on the day. Note that these funds are up significantly in the past year.
Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 161,576 shares of Roku and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) picked up 43,449 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $48.0 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation fund is up 11% in the past year, and the other is up closer to 22%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ
|681
|ARKF
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|5,500
|ARKG
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|23,300
|ARKG
|BNR
|BURNING ROCK BIOTECH
|563,000
|ARKG
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|10,500
|ARKK
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|30,500
|ARKK
|ROKU
|ROKU
|161,576
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|41,736
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|95,739
|ARKQ
|VLD
|VELO3D
|27,855
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|48,058
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|197,021
|ARKW
|ROKU
|ROKU
|43,449
|ARKW
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|8,100
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.