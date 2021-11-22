Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly $48 Million Worth of Roku Shares

Chris Lange
November 22, 2021 7:35 am

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Friday. The funds bought over 200,000 shares of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) altogether, as the price of these ETFs lost less than 1% on the day. Note that these funds are up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 161,576 shares of Roku and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) picked up 43,449 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $48.0 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation fund is up 11% in the past year, and the other is up closer to 22%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ 681
ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 5,500
ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 23,300
ARKG BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 563,000
ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 10,500
ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 30,500
ARKK ROKU ROKU 161,576
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 41,736
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 95,739
ARKQ VLD VELO3D 27,855
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 48,058
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 197,021
ARKW ROKU ROKU 43,449
ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 8,100

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

