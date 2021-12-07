Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 230,000 Shares of Twitter

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 230,000 shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares on Monday, as the price of this ETF was up less than 1% in Monday’s session. The fund is down handily over the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 230,883 shares of Twitter. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $10.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is down 10% over the past 52 weeks.
Here are all the purchases across ARK Invest funds on Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|TWTR
|230,883
|ARKF
|DSYSJ
|DISCOVERY
|6,475
|ARKF
|MELI
|MERCADOLIBRE
|8,996
|ARKG
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|54,879
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|231,353
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|247,642
|ARKG
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|126,220
|ARKG
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|17,933
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|3,665
|ARKG
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|28,000
|ARKG
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|25,920
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|20,402
|ARKK
|SSYS
|STRATASYS
|24,433
|ARKK
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|110,215
|ARKK
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|147,883
|ARKK
|TWOU
|2U
|89,479
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|72,007
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|39,386
|ARKK
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|65,806
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|2,864
|ARKK
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|91,927
|ARKK
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|367,663
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|19,792
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|33,915
|ARKQ
|XPEV
|XPENG
|254,601
|ARKQ
|TWOU
|2U
|12,000
|ARKQ
|SSYS
|STRATASYS
|26,824
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|55,402
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|124,704
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|38,314
|ARKW
|TWOU
|2U
|23,000
|ARKW
|SPLK
|SPLUNK
|66,800
|ARKW
|SE
|SEA
|86,000
|ARKW
|RBLX
|ROBLOX
|42,474
|ARKW
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|12,760
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|5,295
|ARKW
|CND
|CONCORD ACQUISITION
|33,442
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.