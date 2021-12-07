Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 230,000 Shares of Twitter

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 230,000 shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares on Monday, as the price of this ETF was up less than 1% in Monday’s session. The fund is down handily over the past year.



ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 230,883 shares of Twitter. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $10.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is down 10% over the past 52 weeks.



Here are all the purchases across ARK Invest funds on Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF TWTR TWITTER 230,883 ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 6,475 ARKF MELI MERCADOLIBRE 8,996 ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 54,879 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 231,353 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 247,642 ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 126,220 ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 17,933 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 3,665 ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 28,000 ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 25,920 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 20,402 ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 24,433 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 110,215 ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 147,883 ARKK TWOU 2U 89,479 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 72,007 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 39,386 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 65,806 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 2,864 ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 91,927 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 367,663 ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 19,792 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 33,915 ARKQ XPEV XPENG 254,601 ARKQ TWOU 2U 12,000 ARKQ SSYS STRATASYS 26,824 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 55,402 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 124,704 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 38,314 ARKW TWOU 2U 23,000 ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 66,800 ARKW SE SEA 86,000 ARKW RBLX ROBLOX 42,474 ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 12,760 ARKW VUZI VUZIX 5,295 ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 33,442

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

