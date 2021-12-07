Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 230,000 Shares of Twitter

Chris Lange
December 7, 2021 9:54 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 230,000 shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares on Monday, as the price of this ETF was up less than 1% in Monday’s session. The fund is down handily over the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 230,883 shares of Twitter. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $10.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is down 10% over the past 52 weeks.

Here are all the purchases across ARK Invest funds on Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF TWTR TWITTER 230,883
ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 6,475
ARKF MELI MERCADOLIBRE 8,996
ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 54,879
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 231,353
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 247,642
ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 126,220
ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 17,933
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 3,665
ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 28,000
ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 25,920
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 20,402
ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 24,433
ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 110,215
ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 147,883
ARKK TWOU 2U 89,479
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 72,007
ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 39,386
ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 65,806
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 2,864
ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 91,927
ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 367,663
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 19,792
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 33,915
ARKQ XPEV XPENG 254,601
ARKQ TWOU 2U 12,000
ARKQ SSYS STRATASYS 26,824
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 55,402
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 124,704
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 38,314
ARKW TWOU 2U 23,000
ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 66,800
ARKW SE SEA 86,000
ARKW RBLX ROBLOX 42,474
ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 12,760
ARKW VUZI VUZIX 5,295
ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 33,442

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

Raymond James Says 5 Buy-Rated Large Caps Are Huge Tax-Loss Selling Deals

