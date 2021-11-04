Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/4

Thursday night futures were slightly lower as investors are awaiting the October Employment report coming out Friday morning. ARK Funds ended up somewhat mixed on Thursday. ARKF performed the best out of the group, up 0.9% on the day, while ARKW did the worst, down 0.3%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 4, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 150,884 shares of DraftKings & 102,461 shares of Facebook.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 986 shares of Adaptive Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 1,084,817 shares of Skillz, 216,219 shares of Roku, 626,502 shares of UiPath, 380,479 shares of Robinhood, & 242,352 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 341,040 shares of Kratos Defense & 24,300 shares of NIU Technologies.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 5,236 shares of Twilio, 71,357 shares of Roku, 252,547 shares of DraftKings, & 68,608 shares of Genius Sports.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: 125,669 shares of Kratos Defense.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 150,884 ARKF Buy FB FACEBOOK INC 102,461 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 986 ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 1,084,817 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 216,219 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 626,502 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 30,260 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 380,479 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 81,080 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 242,352 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 6,568 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 341,040 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 24,300 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 19,926 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 5,236 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 71,357 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 68,608 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 252,547 ARKX Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 125,669

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.