Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/27

Although the Dow Jones and S&P 500 pulled back from record levels there was a strong push from big tech that ultimately helped lift the Nasdaq. While there was strength in big tech, it was selective and ARK Funds missed out on it. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, down 1.0% on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 2.4%. The gains from past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on October 27, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 192,038 shares of Robinhood, 5,637 shares of Kaspi, & 41,990 shares of Pagseguro Digital.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 24,400 shares of Veracyte, 83,000 shares of Exact Sciences, & 52,127 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 782,732 shares of Twitter, 522,914 shares of Pacific Bio, 1,728,431 shares of Robinhood, & 47,400 shares of Beam Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 444,136 sahres of Nano Dimension, 73,343 shares of NIU Technologies, & 725,791 shares of Archer Aviation.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 320,211 shares of Robinhood & 324,491 shares of Twitter.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: 978,056 shares of Archer Aviation & 71,105 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 192,038 ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 5,637 ARKF Buy PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD 41,990 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 22,150 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 24,400 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 15,089 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 83,000 ARKG Buy ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC 52,127 ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 782,732 ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 53,340 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 522,914 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 41,900 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 1,728,431 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 47,400 ARKQ Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 444,136 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 73,343 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 800 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 48,756 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 725,791 ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 320,211 ARKW Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 324,491 ARKX Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 978,056 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 71,105

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.