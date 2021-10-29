Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 1.3 Million More Shares of Robinhood

Chris Lange
October 29, 2021 10:10 am

ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood have bought nearly $46 million worth of shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD). Some of these funds added nearly 1.3 million more shares altogether on Thursday. This as prices of these ETFs gained around 2% in Thursday’s session, though these funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 140,664 shares of Robinhood, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) added 914,957 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 236,190 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would value these purchases at roughly $45.9 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The funds are up between 29% and 38% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 93,448
ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 140,664
ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ 10,870
ARKF TWLO TWILIO 17,246
ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 1,016
ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 65,100
ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 64,400
ARKK TWLO TWILIO 109,456
ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 456,665
ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 18,090
ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 2,450
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 1,287
ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 914,957
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 5,205
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 3,700
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 450,649
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 1,056,500
ARKW TWLO TWILIO 26,964
ARKW FB FACEBOOK 86,417
ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 236,190
ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 90,039
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 11,968
ARKX DDD 3D SYSTEMS 99,397
ARKX GRMN GARMIN 27,814
ARKX VLD VELO3D 2,105

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
Top Wall Street Strategist Sees a Fast 10% Q4 Correction Coming

