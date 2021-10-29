Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 1.3 Million More Shares of Robinhood

ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood have bought nearly $46 million worth of shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD). Some of these funds added nearly 1.3 million more shares altogether on Thursday. This as prices of these ETFs gained around 2% in Thursday’s session, though these funds are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 140,664 shares of Robinhood, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) added 914,957 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 236,190 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would value these purchases at roughly $45.9 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The funds are up between 29% and 38% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|93,448
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|140,664
|ARKF
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ
|10,870
|ARKF
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|17,246
|ARKG
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|1,016
|ARKG
|VERV
|VERVE THERAPEUTICS
|65,100
|ARKG
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|64,400
|ARKK
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|109,456
|ARKK
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|456,665
|ARKK
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ
|18,090
|ARKK
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|2,450
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|1,287
|ARKK
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|914,957
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|5,205
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|3,700
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|450,649
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|1,056,500
|ARKW
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|26,964
|ARKW
|FB
|86,417
|ARKW
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|236,190
|ARKW
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|90,039
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|11,968
|ARKX
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|99,397
|ARKX
|GRMN
|GARMIN
|27,814
|ARKX
|VLD
|VELO3D
|2,105
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.