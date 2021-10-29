Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 1.3 Million More Shares of Robinhood

ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood have bought nearly $46 million worth of shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD). Some of these funds added nearly 1.3 million more shares altogether on Thursday. This as prices of these ETFs gained around 2% in Thursday’s session, though these funds are up a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 140,664 shares of Robinhood, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) added 914,957 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 236,190 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would value these purchases at roughly $45.9 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The funds are up between 29% and 38% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 93,448 ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 140,664 ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ 10,870 ARKF TWLO TWILIO 17,246 ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 1,016 ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 65,100 ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 64,400 ARKK TWLO TWILIO 109,456 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 456,665 ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 18,090 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 2,450 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 1,287 ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 914,957 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 5,205 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 3,700 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 450,649 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 1,056,500 ARKW TWLO TWILIO 26,964 ARKW FB FACEBOOK 86,417 ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 236,190 ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 90,039 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 11,968 ARKX DDD 3D SYSTEMS 99,397 ARKX GRMN GARMIN 27,814 ARKX VLD VELO3D 2,105

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

