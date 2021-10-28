Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 450,000 Shares of Peloton

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 450,000 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) on Wednesday, as the price of this fund was down around 1% in the day’s session. The ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 448,621 shares of Peloton. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would value this sale at roughly $39.7 million. Note that this is only a small fraction of the total holdings, and the fund is up 31% over the past 52 weeks.



Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF SE SEA 19,440 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 74,818 ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 106,531 ARKK TSLA TESLA 38,984 ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 7,800 ARKQ TSLA TESLA 18,122 ARKW PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE 448,621 ARKX LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 16,459

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

