Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 450,000 Shares of Peloton

Chris Lange
October 28, 2021 8:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 450,000 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) on Wednesday, as the price of this fund was down around 1% in the day’s session. The ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 448,621 shares of Peloton. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would value this sale at roughly $39.7 million. Note that this is only a small fraction of the total holdings, and the fund is up 31% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF SE SEA 19,440
ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 74,818
ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 106,531
ARKK TSLA TESLA 38,984
ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 7,800
ARKQ TSLA TESLA 18,122
ARKW PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE 448,621
ARKX LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 16,459

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
6 Stocks Make Up 24% of the S&P 500. If They Ever Crack, the Party’s Over.

