Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 450,000 Shares of Peloton

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 450,000 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) on Wednesday, as the price of this fund was down around 1% in the day’s session. The ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 448,621 shares of Peloton. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would value this sale at roughly $39.7 million. Note that this is only a small fraction of the total holdings, and the fund is up 31% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Wednesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|SE
|SEA
|19,440
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|74,818
|ARKK
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|106,531
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|38,984
|ARKQ
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|7,800
|ARKQ
|TSLA
|TESLA
|18,122
|ARKW
|PTON
|PELOTON INTERACTIVE
|448,621
|ARKX
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|16,459
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.