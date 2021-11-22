Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over $30 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A pair of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Friday. Specifically, these ETFs sold roughly $30 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were down less than 1% on the day. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 17,800 shares of Tesla, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 9,132 shares. At Friday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $30.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. These are funds are up between 11% and 22% in the past year.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Friday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICA
|95,151
|ARKG
|INCY
|INCYTE
|198,333
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|21,914
|ARKK
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|59,816
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|17,800
|ARKQ
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|10,000
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA INC
|9,132
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.