Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 110,000 Shares of Peloton

Chris Lange
August 31, 2021 8:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 110,000 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) on Monday, as the price of this fund was up less than 1% in the day’s session. The ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 115,515 shares of Peloton. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $11.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 40% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF JD JD.COM 39,600
ARKF PDD PINDUODUO 31,400
ARKF Z ZILLOW 1,424
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 816
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 163,652
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 34,599
ARKG PFE PFIZER 91,400
ARKG NVTA INVITAE 113,734
ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 240,000
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 20,540
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 3,391
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 418,845
ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 89,825
ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 2,100
ARKQ NNDM NANO DIMENSION 534,575
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 25,221
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 231,575
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 50,475
ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 12,100
ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 860,704
ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 138,600
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 30,198
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 345,718
ARKW PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE 115,515
ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 10,710


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

Fast Money Hedge Funds Are Buying These 5 Red-Hot Stocks Now

