Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 110,000 Shares of Peloton

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 110,000 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) on Monday, as the price of this fund was up less than 1% in the day’s session. The ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 115,515 shares of Peloton. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $11.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 40% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF JD JD.COM 39,600 ARKF PDD PINDUODUO 31,400 ARKF Z ZILLOW 1,424 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 816 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 163,652 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 34,599 ARKG PFE PFIZER 91,400 ARKG NVTA INVITAE 113,734 ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 240,000 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 20,540 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 3,391 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 418,845 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 89,825 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 2,100 ARKQ NNDM NANO DIMENSION 534,575 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 25,221 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 231,575 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 50,475 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 12,100 ARKQ ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 860,704 ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 138,600 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 30,198 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 345,718 ARKW PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE 115,515 ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 10,710



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

