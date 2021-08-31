Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 110,000 Shares of Peloton

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 110,000 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) on Monday, as the price of this fund was up less than 1% in the day’s session. The ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 115,515 shares of Peloton. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $11.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 40% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest buys for Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|JD
|JD.COM
|39,600
|ARKF
|PDD
|PINDUODUO
|31,400
|ARKF
|Z
|ZILLOW
|1,424
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS
|816
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|163,652
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|34,599
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|91,400
|ARKG
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|113,734
|ARKG
|DYNS
|DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE
|240,000
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|20,540
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|3,391
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|418,845
|ARKK
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|89,825
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION
|2,100
|ARKQ
|NNDM
|NANO DIMENSION
|534,575
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|25,221
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|231,575
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|50,475
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU
|12,100
|ARKQ
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT
|860,704
|ARKQ
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|138,600
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|30,198
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|345,718
|ARKW
|PTON
|PELOTON INTERACTIVE
|115,515
|ARKX
|PRNT
|3D PRINTING ETF
|10,710
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.