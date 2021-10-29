Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 740,000 Shares of Peloton

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 740,000 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) on Thursday, as the price of this fund was up around 2% in the day’s session. The ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 741,008 shares of Peloton. At Thursday’s closing price, this would value this sale at roughly $67.2 million. Note that this is only a small fraction of the total holdings, and the fund is up 38% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|16,280
|ARKF
|SE
|SEA
|15,695
|ARKF
|PINS
|485,026
|ARKG
|VEEV
|VEEVA SYSTEMS
|30,871
|ARKG
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|220,022
|ARKG
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|134,368
|ARKK
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY
|14,865
|ARKK
|SPOT
|SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY
|74,392
|ARKK
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|132,786
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|49,498
|ARKW
|PTON
|PELOTON INTERACTIVE
|741,008
|ARKW
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|25,187
|ARKX
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|20,532
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.