Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 740,000 Shares of Peloton

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 740,000 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) on Thursday, as the price of this fund was up around 2% in the day’s session. The ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 741,008 shares of Peloton. At Thursday’s closing price, this would value this sale at roughly $67.2 million. Note that this is only a small fraction of the total holdings, and the fund is up 38% over the past 52 weeks.



Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 16,280 ARKF SE SEA 15,695 ARKF PINS PINTEREST 485,026 ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 30,871 ARKG NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 220,022 ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 134,368 ARKK SHOP SHOPIFY 14,865 ARKK SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 74,392 ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 132,786 ARKK TSLA TESLA 49,498 ARKW PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE 741,008 ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 25,187 ARKX LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 20,532

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

