Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 740,000 Shares of Peloton

Chris Lange
October 29, 2021 10:10 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 740,000 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) on Thursday, as the price of this fund was up around 2% in the day’s session. The ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 741,008 shares of Peloton. At Thursday’s closing price, this would value this sale at roughly $67.2 million. Note that this is only a small fraction of the total holdings, and the fund is up 38% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 16,280
ARKF SE SEA 15,695
ARKF PINS PINTEREST 485,026
ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 30,871
ARKG NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 220,022
ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 134,368
ARKK SHOP SHOPIFY 14,865
ARKK SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 74,392
ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 132,786
ARKK TSLA TESLA 49,498
ARKW PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE 741,008
ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 25,187
ARKX LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 20,532

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
Top Wall Street Strategist Sees a Fast 10% Q4 Correction Coming

Read more: Investing, ARKW, PTON, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 Dividend Aristocrats Stocks Have Raised Their Dividends for Almost 60 Years

5 Buy-Rated Blue Chips Are Raising Their Dividends This Week

5 Top Analyst Favorite Stock Picks to Buy Come With Big Dividends

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Boeing, Freeport-McMoRan, Intel,...