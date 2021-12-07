Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 34,000 Shares of Tesla

Chris Lange
December 7, 2021 9:42 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, this fund sold nearly 34,000 shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the price of the fund was up over 1% on the day. Note that the fund is down a fair amount over the past year.

It was the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that sold 33,919 shares of Tesla. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $34.2 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is down 17% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF AMZN AMAZON.COM 1,796
ARKF JD JD.COM 133,329
ARKF FB FACEBOOK 12,642
ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 80,984
ARKG BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK 422,692
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 568,468
ARKK EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE 105,928
ARKK TSLA TESLA 33,919
ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 9,839
ARKQ JD JD.COM 151,321
ARKW FB FACEBOOK 64,248
ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 334,820

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

Raymond James Says 5 Buy-Rated Large Caps Are Huge Tax-Loss Selling Deals

