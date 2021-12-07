Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 34,000 Shares of Tesla

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, this fund sold nearly 34,000 shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the price of the fund was up over 1% on the day. Note that the fund is down a fair amount over the past year.
It was the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that sold 33,919 shares of Tesla. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $34.2 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is down 17% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM
|1,796
|ARKF
|JD
|JD.COM
|133,329
|ARKF
|FB
|12,642
|ARKG
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|80,984
|ARKG
|BFLY
|BUTTERFLY NETWORK
|422,692
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL
|568,468
|ARKK
|EDIT
|EDITAS MEDICINE
|105,928
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|33,919
|ARKQ
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|9,839
|ARKQ
|JD
|JD.COM
|151,321
|ARKW
|FB
|64,248
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|334,820
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.