Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $255 Million Worth of Zillow Shares

A few ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Wednesday. Altogether, these funds bought over 3.9 million shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares on Wednesday, as the price of these ETFs gained around 1% on Wednesday — with the exception of one. Note that these ETFs are still up significantly in the last year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) parted with 394,047 shares of Zillow, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 2,858,268 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) shed 648,919 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price this would have valued these sales at roughly $255.4 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKF is up 29% in the past year, while ARKK is up 36% and ARKW is up 44%.
Here’s a look at all the ARK Invest sales that took place Wednesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|Z
|ZILLOW
|394,047
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|34,692
|ARKG
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|567,391
|ARKG
|CSTL
|CASTLE BIOSCIENCES
|8,950
|ARKK
|Z
|ZILLOW
|2,858,268
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|17,787
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|66,400
|ARKQ
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|6,900
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|31,102
|ARKW
|Z
|ZILLOW
|648,919
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.