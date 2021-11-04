Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $255 Million Worth of Zillow Shares

A few ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Wednesday. Altogether, these funds bought over 3.9 million shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares on Wednesday, as the price of these ETFs gained around 1% on Wednesday — with the exception of one. Note that these ETFs are still up significantly in the last year.



ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) parted with 394,047 shares of Zillow, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 2,858,268 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) shed 648,919 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price this would have valued these sales at roughly $255.4 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKF is up 29% in the past year, while ARKK is up 36% and ARKW is up 44%.



Here’s a look at all the ARK Invest sales that took place Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF Z ZILLOW 394,047 ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 34,692 ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 567,391 ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES 8,950 ARKK Z ZILLOW 2,858,268 ARKK TSLA TESLA 17,787 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 66,400 ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 6,900 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 31,102 ARKW Z ZILLOW 648,919

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

