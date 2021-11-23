Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Nearly $211 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

Chris Lange
November 23, 2021 9:35 am

A few of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Monday. Specifically, these ETFs sold roughly $211 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were down more than 3% on the day. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 97,592 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 21,636 shares,and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 63,055 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $210.9 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. These are funds are up between 5% and 28% in the past year.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF FB FACEBOOK 157,892
ARKF OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES 322,500
ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 175,826
ARKF PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS 125,423
ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 40,656
ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 95,438
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 28,133
ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 17,100
ARKG INCY INCYTE 122,176
ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES 16,703
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 231,042
ARKK TSLA TESLA 97,592
ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 6,800
ARKQ TSLA TESLA 21,636
ARKW TSLA TESLA 63,055
ARKW ETSY ETSY 79,263
ARKW FTCH FARFETCH 1,150,248
ARKW FB FACEBOOK 115,833
ARKX ANSS ANSYS 2,012

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
