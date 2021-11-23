Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Nearly $211 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A few of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Monday. Specifically, these ETFs sold roughly $211 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were down more than 3% on the day. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 97,592 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 21,636 shares,and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 63,055 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $210.9 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. These are funds are up between 5% and 28% in the past year.



Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF FB FACEBOOK 157,892 ARKF OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES 322,500 ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 175,826 ARKF PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS 125,423 ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 40,656 ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 95,438 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 28,133 ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 17,100 ARKG INCY INCYTE 122,176 ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES 16,703 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 231,042 ARKK TSLA TESLA 97,592 ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 6,800 ARKQ TSLA TESLA 21,636 ARKW TSLA TESLA 63,055 ARKW ETSY ETSY 79,263 ARKW FTCH FARFETCH 1,150,248 ARKW FB FACEBOOK 115,833 ARKX ANSS ANSYS 2,012

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

