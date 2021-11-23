Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Nearly $211 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A few of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Monday. Specifically, these ETFs sold roughly $211 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were down more than 3% on the day. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 97,592 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 21,636 shares,and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 63,055 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $210.9 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. These are funds are up between 5% and 28% in the past year.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Monday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|FB
|157,892
|ARKF
|OPEN
|OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES
|322,500
|ARKF
|PAGS
|PAGSEGURO DIGITAL
|175,826
|ARKF
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS
|125,423
|ARKG
|VEEV
|VEEVA SYSTEMS
|40,656
|ARKG
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
|95,438
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL
|28,133
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|17,100
|ARKG
|INCY
|INCYTE
|122,176
|ARKG
|CSTL
|CASTLE BIOSCIENCES
|16,703
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|231,042
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|97,592
|ARKQ
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|6,800
|ARKQ
|TSLA
|TESLA
|21,636
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|63,055
|ARKW
|ETSY
|ETSY
|79,263
|ARKW
|FTCH
|FARFETCH
|1,150,248
|ARKW
|FB
|115,833
|ARKX
|ANSS
|ANSYS
|2,012
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.