Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 480,000 Shares of Peloton

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 480,000 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) on Friday, as the price of this fund was up less than 1% in the day’s session. The ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 488,016 shares of Peloton. At Friday’s closing price, this would value this sale at roughly $44.6million. Note that this is only a small fraction of the total holdings, and the fund is up 36% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Friday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|VEEV
|VEEVA SYSTEMS
|32,830
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL
|399,588
|ARKG
|SLGCW
|SOMALOGIC
|548,744
|ARKG
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|68,891
|ARKG
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|235,100
|ARKW
|PTON
|PELOTON INTERACTIVE
|488,016
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.