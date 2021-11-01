Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 480,000 Shares of Peloton

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 480,000 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) on Friday, as the price of this fund was up less than 1% in the day’s session. The ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 488,016 shares of Peloton. At Friday’s closing price, this would value this sale at roughly $44.6million. Note that this is only a small fraction of the total holdings, and the fund is up 36% over the past 52 weeks.



Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 32,830 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 399,588 ARKG SLGCW SOMALOGIC 548,744 ARKG NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 68,891 ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 235,100 ARKW PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE 488,016

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

