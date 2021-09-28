Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 300,000 Shares of Robinhood

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 300,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Monday, as the price of this ETF was down less than 1% in Monday’s session. The fund is up a fair amount in the past year though.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 298,878 shares of Robinhood. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $13.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 31% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 30,025 ARKF Z ZILLOW GROUP 76,591 ARKF STNE STONECO 181,603 ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS 131,810 ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 93,398 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 33,592 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 64,016 ARKK TWOU 2U 101,900 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 123,857 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 99,400 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 83,000 ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 298,878 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 6,958 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 108,162 ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 87,900 ARKQ PATH UIPATH 117,399 ARKQ TRMB TRIMBLE 90,197 ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 46,850 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 78,099 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 154,933 ARKW PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE 79,694 ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 14,400 ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 1,277



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

