Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 300,000 Shares of Robinhood

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 300,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Monday, as the price of this ETF was down less than 1% in Monday’s session. The fund is up a fair amount in the past year though.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 298,878 shares of Robinhood. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $13.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 31% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|30,025
|ARKF
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP
|76,591
|ARKF
|STNE
|STONECO
|181,603
|ARKF
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|131,810
|ARKG
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|93,398
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|33,592
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|64,016
|ARKK
|TWOU
|2U
|101,900
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|123,857
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|99,400
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|83,000
|ARKK
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|298,878
|ARKK
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|6,958
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|108,162
|ARKQ
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|87,900
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH
|117,399
|ARKQ
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|90,197
|ARKW
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|46,850
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|78,099
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|154,933
|ARKW
|PTON
|PELOTON INTERACTIVE
|79,694
|ARKX
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|14,400
|ARKX
|PRNT
|3D PRINTING ETF
|1,277
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.