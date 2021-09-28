Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 300,000 Shares of Robinhood

Chris Lange
September 28, 2021 8:35 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 300,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Monday, as the price of this ETF was down less than 1% in Monday’s session. The fund is up a fair amount in the past year though.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 298,878 shares of Robinhood. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $13.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 31% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 30,025
ARKF Z ZILLOW GROUP 76,591
ARKF STNE STONECO 181,603
ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS 131,810
ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 93,398
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 33,592
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 64,016
ARKK TWOU 2U 101,900
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 123,857
ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 99,400
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 83,000
ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 298,878
ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 6,958
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 108,162
ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 87,900
ARKQ PATH UIPATH 117,399
ARKQ TRMB TRIMBLE 90,197
ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 46,850
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 78,099
ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 154,933
ARKW PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE 79,694
ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 14,400
ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 1,277


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Investing, ARKK, HOOD, Activist Investor, ETFs and Mutual Funds

