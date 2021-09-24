Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/24

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones edged higher to close out the week while the Nasdaq ended just a few points in the red. China’s announcement regarding banning crypto hurt quite a few tech stocks, ultimately holding back the Nasdaq. ARK Funds did not get out of Friday without a couple bruises. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, down 0.4%, while ARKG did the worst, down 3.3% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major buys that ARK Invest executed on September 24, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 188,391 shares of Invitae & 241,956 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 336,780 shares of Signify Health, 616,940 shares of Invitae, 145,862 shares of Robinhood, & 240,811 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 8,122 shares of Kratos & 23,973 shares of Archer Aviation.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 89,426 shares of Genius Sports & 67,892 shares of Peloton.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Buys worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 188,391 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 241,956 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 45,428 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 336,780 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 9,090 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 616,940 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 145,862 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 240,811 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 8,122 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 23,973 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 89,426 ARKW Buy PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC 67,892

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.