Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 180,000 Shares of Twitter

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 180,000 shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) altogether shares on Monday, as the prices of these ETFs were down in Monday’s session. The funds are down a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 67,816 shares of Twitter and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 117,053 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $8.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The innovation fund is down 26% over the past 52 weeks, and the other is down 16%.
Here are all the sales across ARK Invest funds on Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|FB
|48
|ARKF
|PAGS
|PAGSEGURO DIGITAL
|147
|ARKG
|ALLO
|ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS
|3,070
|ARKG
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
|41,298
|ARKK
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|67,719
|ARKK
|SSYS
|STRATASYS
|26,410
|ARKK
|SQ
|SQUARE
|21,503
|ARKK
|SPOT
|SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY
|19,345
|ARKK
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ
|67,105
|ARKK
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY
|2,784
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|20,321
|ARKK
|ROKU
|ROKU
|28,696
|ARKK
|RBLX
|ROBLOX
|4,470
|ARKK
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|13,421
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|23,495
|ARKK
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|28,481
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|11,900
|ARKK
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|35,173
|ARKK
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS
|12,511
|ARKK
|TWTR
|67,816
|ARKK
|TWST
|TWIST BIOSCIENCE
|11,046
|ARKK
|TWOU
|2U
|35,318
|ARKK
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|16,295
|ARKK
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS
|40,900
|ARKK
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|150,219
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|17,221
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH
|90,357
|ARKK
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|75,310
|ARKK
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|53,200
|ARKK
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|7,565
|ARKK
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|15,900
|ARKK
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|21,049
|ARKK
|CGEN
|COMPUGEN
|12,900
|ARKK
|CERS
|CERUS
|34,215
|ARKK
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS
|29,600
|ARKK
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN
|10,397
|ARKK
|EDIT
|EDITAS MEDICINE
|13,200
|ARKK
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|25,880
|ARKK
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|60,066
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|61,600
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|32,429
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|10,529
|ARKK
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|41,181
|ARKK
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|28,105
|ARKK
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|81,304
|ARKK
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|13,150
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|17,040
|ARKQ
|TSLA
|TESLA
|5,070
|ARKW
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|21,745
|ARKW
|SNOW
|SNOWFLAKE
|7
|ARKW
|SNAP
|SNAP
|23,764
|ARKW
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY
|3,121
|ARKW
|SE
|SEA
|7,055
|ARKW
|ROKU
|ROKU
|25,269
|ARKW
|RBLX
|ROBLOX
|34,293
|ARKW
|PTON
|PELOTON INTERACTIVE
|258
|ARKW
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|103,155
|ARKW
|SPLK
|SPLUNK
|23,472
|ARKW
|SPOT
|SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY
|11,695
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|130,484
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|23,774
|ARKW
|TWTR
|117,053
|ARKW
|TWOU
|2U
|32,866
|ARKW
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|5,598
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|27,730
|ARKW
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|53,340
|ARKW
|SQ
|SQUARE
|21,680
|ARKW
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|9,862
|ARKW
|PATH
|UIPATH
|57,841
|ARKW
|FTCH
|FARFETCH
|101
|ARKW
|FB
|99
|ARKW
|ETSY
|ETSY
|6,462
|ARKW
|EDR
|ENDEAVOR GROUP
|11,785
|ARKW
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN
|9,340
|ARKW
|DIS
|WALT DISNEY
|7,066
|ARKW
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|25,435
|ARKW
|CND
|CONCORD ACQUISITION
|48,300
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|107,204
|ARKW
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|44,406
|ARKW
|OKTA
|OKTA
|5,234
|ARKW
|NU
|NU HOLDINGS
|50,835
|ARKW
|NNDM
|NANO DIMENSION
|140,838
|ARKW
|NET
|CLOUDFLARE
|3,289
|ARKW
|MNDY
|MONDAY.COM
|1,835
|ARKW
|MELI
|MERCADOLIBRE
|933
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|9,759
|ARKW
|KIND
|NEXTDOOR
|110,116
|ARKW
|ADYEY
|ADYEN
|36,482
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.