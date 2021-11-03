Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/3

The broad markets again reached record intraday highs in Wednesday’s session, even withstanding the tapering announcement from the Fed. ARK Funds pushed higher on Wednesday with one exception. ARKG performed the best out of the group, relatively up 1.9% on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 0.1%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 3, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 44,149 shares of Twilio.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 71,729 shares of Allogene Therepeutics, 136,157 shares of Exact Sciences, & 54,000 shares of Pacific Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 195,009 shares of Zoom Video, 176,694 shares of UiPath, 722,344 shares of Robinhood, & 507,479 shares of Exact Sciences.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 9,008 shares of Kratos Defense & 10,200 shares of NIU Technologies.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 37,135 shares of Twilio, 290,045 shares of Liveperson, & 42,500 shares of Genius Sports.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 44,149 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 31,397 ARKG Buy ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC 71,729 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 136,157 ARKG Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 54,000 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 4,660 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 195,009 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 176,694 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 17,745 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 722,344 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 507,479 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 193,482 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 24,803 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 145,742 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 2,376 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 9,008 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 10,200 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 37,135 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 290,045 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 42,500 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 31,368

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.