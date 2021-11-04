Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Over 225,000 Shares of Zoom Video

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Wednesday. These funds bought over 225,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) altogether, as their share prices gained about 1% in Wednesday’s session. Note that these ETFs are up handily in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 195,009 shares of Zoom Video and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 31,368 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $64.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up 36% in the past year, and the internet ETF is up 44%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|44,149
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|31,397
|ARKG
|ALLO
|ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS
|71,729
|ARKG
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|136,157
|ARKG
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|54,000
|ARKK
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|4,660
|ARKK
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|195,009
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH
|176,694
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|17,745
|ARKK
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|722,344
|ARKK
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|507,479
|ARKK
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|193,482
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|24,803
|ARKK
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|145,742
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|2,376
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|9,008
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|10,200
|ARKW
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|37,135
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|290,045
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|42,500
|ARKW
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|31,368
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.