Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Over 225,000 Shares of Zoom Video

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Wednesday. These funds bought over 225,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) altogether, as their share prices gained about 1% in Wednesday’s session. Note that these ETFs are up handily in the past year.



ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 195,009 shares of Zoom Video and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 31,368 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $64.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up 36% in the past year, and the internet ETF is up 44%.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF TWLO TWILIO 44,149 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 31,397 ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 71,729 ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 136,157 ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 54,000 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 4,660 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 195,009 ARKK PATH UIPATH 176,694 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 17,745 ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 722,344 ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 507,479 ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 193,482 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 24,803 ARKK TWLO TWILIO 145,742 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 2,376 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 9,008 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 10,200 ARKW TWLO TWILIO 37,135 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 290,045 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 42,500 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 31,368

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

