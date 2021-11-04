Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 720,000 Shares of Robinhood

Chris Lange
November 4, 2021 9:45 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 720,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Wednesday. The price of this ETF was up more than 1% in Wednesday’s session, and it is up a fair amount in the past year.

It was ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that added 722,344 shares of Robinhood. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $26.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 36% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF TWLO TWILIO 44,149
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 31,397
ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 71,729
ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 136,157
ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 54,000
ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 4,660
ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 195,009
ARKK PATH UIPATH 176,694
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 17,745
ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 722,344
ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 507,479
ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 193,482
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 24,803
ARKK TWLO TWILIO 145,742
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 2,376
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 9,008
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 10,200
ARKW TWLO TWILIO 37,135
ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 290,045
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 42,500
ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 31,368

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
5 Well-Known Red-Hot Small-Cap Stocks Have Massive Upside Potential

Read more: Investing, ARKK, HOOD, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Friday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Apple, Caterpillar,...

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Apple, Bank of...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 10/29

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 400,000 Shares of Palantir