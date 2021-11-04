Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 720,000 Shares of Robinhood

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 720,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Wednesday. The price of this ETF was up more than 1% in Wednesday’s session, and it is up a fair amount in the past year.



It was ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that added 722,344 shares of Robinhood. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $26.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 36% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF TWLO TWILIO 44,149 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 31,397 ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 71,729 ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 136,157 ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 54,000 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 4,660 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 195,009 ARKK PATH UIPATH 176,694 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 17,745 ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 722,344 ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 507,479 ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 193,482 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 24,803 ARKK TWLO TWILIO 145,742 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 2,376 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 9,008 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 10,200 ARKW TWLO TWILIO 37,135 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 290,045 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 42,500 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 31,368

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

