Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 80,000 Shares of Tesla

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, this fund sold over 80,000 shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the price of the fund was down around 1% on the day. Note that it is up a fair amount in the past year.



It was the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARK) that sold 80,100 shares of Tesla. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $93.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 38% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Tuesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF PINS PINTEREST 136,973 ARKG NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 122,145 ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 232,200 ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES 8,174 ARKK TSLA TESLA 80,100 ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 7,700 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 159,900 ARKW PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 847,901 ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE 18,410

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

