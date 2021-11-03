Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 80,000 Shares of Tesla

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, this fund sold over 80,000 shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the price of the fund was down around 1% on the day. Note that it is up a fair amount in the past year.
It was the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARK) that sold 80,100 shares of Tesla. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $93.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 38% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Tuesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|PINS
|136,973
|ARKG
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|122,145
|ARKG
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|232,200
|ARKG
|CSTL
|CASTLE BIOSCIENCES
|8,174
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|80,100
|ARKQ
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|7,700
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|159,900
|ARKW
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|847,901
|ARKX
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|18,410
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.