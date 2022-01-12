Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 110,000 Shares of 3D Systems

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 111,000 shares of 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) shares on Tuesday, as the prices of this fund gained over 2% in Tuesday’s session. The ETF is down a fair amount in the past year.
It was ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) that bought 111,300 shares of the 3D printer company. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $2.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is down 13% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|SQ
|BLOCK
|57,109
|ARKG
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|300
|ARKG
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|19,000
|ARKK
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|61,500
|ARKQ
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|142
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|4,045
|ARKQ
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|111,300
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|16,700
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|2,867
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|66,491
|ARKW
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|36,751
|ARKW
|SQ
|BLOCK
|58,727
|ARKW
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|266,064
|ARKW
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|54,114
|ARKW
|CND
|CONCORD ACQUISITION
|168,700
|ARKX
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|67,125
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.