Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 110,000 Shares of 3D Systems

Chris Lange
January 12, 2022 7:40 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 111,000 shares of 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) shares on Tuesday, as the prices of this fund gained over 2% in Tuesday’s session. The ETF is down a fair amount in the past year.

It was ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) that bought 111,300 shares of the 3D printer company. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $2.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is down 13% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF SQ BLOCK 57,109
ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 300
ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 19,000
ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 61,500
ARKQ VUZI VUZIX 142
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 4,045
ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 111,300
ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 16,700
ARKW VUZI VUZIX 2,867
ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 66,491
ARKW TWLO TWILIO 36,751
ARKW SQ BLOCK 58,727
ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS 266,064
ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 54,114
ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 168,700
ARKX PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 67,125

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
