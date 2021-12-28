Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 250,000 Shares of Palantir

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, these funds sold over 250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) altogether, as the price of these ETFs were down on the day. Note that they are down a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 150,219 shares of Palantir and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 103,155 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $4.8 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation fund is down 26% in the past year and the other is down 16%.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF FB FACEBOOK 48 ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 147 ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 3,070 ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 41,298 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 67,719 ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 26,410 ARKK SQ SQUARE 21,503 ARKK SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 19,345 ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 67,105 ARKK SHOP SHOPIFY 2,784 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 20,321 ARKK ROKU ROKU 28,696 ARKK RBLX ROBLOX 4,470 ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 13,421 ARKK TSLA TESLA 23,495 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 28,481 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 11,900 ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 35,173 ARKK TXG 10X GENOMICS 12,511 ARKK TWTR TWITTER 67,816 ARKK TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE 11,046 ARKK TWOU 2U 35,318 ARKK TWLO TWILIO 16,295 ARKK TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS 40,900 ARKK PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 150,219 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 17,221 ARKK PATH UIPATH 90,357 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 75,310 ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 53,200 ARKK DDD 3D SYSTEMS 7,565 ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 15,900 ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 21,049 ARKK CGEN COMPUGEN 12,900 ARKK CERS CERUS 34,215 ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 29,600 ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN 10,397 ARKK EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE 13,200 ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 25,880 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 60,066 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 61,600 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 32,429 ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 10,529 ARKK IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 41,181 ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 28,105 ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 81,304 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 13,150 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 17,040 ARKQ TSLA TESLA 5,070 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 21,745 ARKW SNOW SNOWFLAKE 7 ARKW SNAP SNAP 23,764 ARKW SHOP SHOPIFY 3,121 ARKW SE SEA 7,055 ARKW ROKU ROKU 25,269 ARKW RBLX ROBLOX 34,293 ARKW PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE 258 ARKW PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 103,155 ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 23,472 ARKW SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 11,695 ARKW VUZI VUZIX 130,484 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 23,774 ARKW TWTR TWITTER 117,053 ARKW TWOU 2U 32,866 ARKW TWLO TWILIO 5,598 ARKW TSLA TESLA 27,730 ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 53,340 ARKW SQ SQUARE 21,680 ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 9,862 ARKW PATH UIPATH 57,841 ARKW FTCH FARFETCH 101 ARKW FB FACEBOOK 99 ARKW ETSY ETSY 6,462 ARKW EDR ENDEAVOR GROUP 11,785 ARKW DOCU DOCUSIGN 9,340 ARKW DIS WALT DISNEY 7,066 ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 25,435 ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 48,300 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 107,204 ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 44,406 ARKW OKTA OKTA 5,234 ARKW NU NU HOLDINGS 50,835 ARKW NNDM NANO DIMENSION 140,838 ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE 3,289 ARKW MNDY MONDAY.COM 1,835 ARKW MELI MERCADOLIBRE 933 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 9,759 ARKW KIND NEXTDOOR 110,116 ARKW ADYEY ADYEN 36,482

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

