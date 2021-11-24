Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Roughly $156 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Tuesday. Specifically, these ETFs sold roughly $156 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were down less than 1% on the day. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 121,044 shares of Tesla, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 20,058 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $156.5 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation funds is flat in the past year, and the other is up over 10%.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Tuesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|PAGS
|PAGSEGURO DIGITAL
|504,183
|ARKF
|OPEN
|OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES
|166,324
|ARKF
|FTCH
|FARFETCH
|168,555
|ARKF
|FB
|43,188
|ARKG
|CSTL
|CASTLE BIOSCIENCES
|67,491
|ARKG
|INCY
|INCYTE
|150,827
|ARKG
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
|123,956
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|121,011
|ARKQ
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|19,256
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|20,058
|ARKW
|FTCH
|FARFETCH
|191,947
|ARKX
|HOFP
|THALES
|12,044
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.