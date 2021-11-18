Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $14 Million Worth of Zillow Shares

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold almost 240,000 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) on Wednesday. The share price of these ETFs were down over 1% on the day, but they are still up significantly in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 137,214 shares of Zillow, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) parted with 31,361 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) shed 71,156 shares on Wednesday. At Zillow’s latest closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $12.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds up between 17% and 30% in the past year.
Here’s a look at all the ARK Invest sales for Wednesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|4689JP
|Z HOLDINGS
|1,412,188
|ARKF
|PINS
|488
|ARKF
|Z
|ZILLOW
|137,214
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL
|44,800
|ARKK
|Z
|ZILLOW
|31,361
|ARKK
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|159,652
|ARKK
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|92,395
|ARKQ
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|24,700
|ARKW
|SPOT
|SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY
|40,459
|ARKW
|Z
|ZILLOW
|71,156
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.