Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $14 Million Worth of Zillow Shares

Chris Lange
November 18, 2021 9:17 am

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold almost 240,000 shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) on Wednesday. The share price of these ETFs were down over 1% on the day, but they are still up significantly in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 137,214 shares of Zillow, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) parted with 31,361 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) shed 71,156 shares on Wednesday. At Zillow’s latest closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $12.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds up between 17% and 30% in the past year.

Here’s a look at all the ARK Invest sales for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 4689JP Z HOLDINGS 1,412,188
ARKF PINS PINTEREST 488
ARKF Z ZILLOW 137,214
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 44,800
ARKK Z ZILLOW 31,361
ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 159,652
ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 92,395
ARKQ U UNITY SOFTWARE 24,700
ARKW SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 40,459
ARKW Z ZILLOW 71,156

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

