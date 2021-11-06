Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/5

Friday was a record setting day for the markets after better-than-expected numbers were reported in the October Employment report. ARK Funds were mostly lower to close out the week. ARKX performed the best out of the group, up 0.4% on the day, while ARKK did the worst, down 1.7%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 5, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 279,448 shares of Robinhood & 58,951 shares of Teladoc.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 133,829 shares of Teladoc & 239,654 shares of Adaptive Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 111,833 shares of Teladoc, 22,203 shares of Intellia Therapeutics, & 160,000 shares of Robinhood.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 7,014 shares of NIU Technologies.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 67,005 shares of Genius Sports & 92,968 shares of Teladoc.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 279,448 ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 58,951 ARKG Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 133,829 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 239,654 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 116,837 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 111,833 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 22,203 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 160,000 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 1,392 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 934,216 ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 976,357 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 7,014 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 67,005 ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 92,968

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.