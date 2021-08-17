Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/17

Broad markets pulled back on Tuesday breaking the streak of all-time highs that the S&P 500 and Dow Jones had going into this week ARK got caught in the downturn too. ARKG performed the best out of the group, down 0.6% on the day, while ARKW underperformed the rest of the group, down 1.4%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 17, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 414,400 shares of Palantir & Buy 2,800 shares of Zillow.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 163,972 shares of Quantum-Si, Buy 136,853 shares of Zymergen, Buy 42,501 shares of Intellia, Buy 86,965 shares of Berkeley Lights, & Buy 1,312,033 shares of Sema4 Holdings.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 112,596 shares of Exact Sciences, Buy 290,303 shares of Signify Health, Buy 436,602 shares of Berkeley Lights, & Buy 124,595 shares of Invitae.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 705,700 shares of Markforged, Buy 110,546 shares of Blade Air Mobility, & Buy 17,100 shares of Komatsu.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 78,910 shares of Liveperson, Buy 31,109 shares of Khosla Ventures, & Buy 42,938 shares of Concord Acquisition.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 16,787 shares of Blade Air Mobility & Buy 61,714 shares of Palantir.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 414,400 ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 2,800 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 8,967 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 40,152 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 163,972 ARKG Buy ZY ZYMERGEN INC 136,853 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 42,501 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 1,800 ARKG Buy EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 29,000 ARKG Buy DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE CORP 21,400 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 12,500 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 86,965 ARKG Buy SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 1,312,033 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 32,193 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 32,533 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 112,596 ARKK Buy EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 8,814 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 290,303 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 33,000 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 436,602 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 97,000 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 124,595 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 34,819 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 706,700 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 110,546 ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 17,100 ARKW Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 164,948 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 78,910 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 31,109 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 42,938 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 16,787 ARKX Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 61,714

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.