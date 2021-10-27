Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Nearly $130 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A few ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Tuesday. Specifically, these ETFs sold roughly $130 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the prices of these funds were down less than 1% on Tuesday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 101,200 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 20,600 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 5,815 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $130.0 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. These are funds are each up between 26% and 40% in the past year.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Tuesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|PINS
|160,115
|ARKF
|SE
|SEA
|64,534
|ARKG
|VEEV
|VEEVA SYSTEMS
|81,645
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|101,200
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|5,700
|ARKK
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|71,287
|ARKQ
|TSLA
|TESLA
|20,600
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|5,815
|ARKW
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|16,796
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|50,603
|ARKX
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|18,272
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.