Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Nearly $130 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A few ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Tuesday. Specifically, these ETFs sold roughly $130 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the prices of these funds were down less than 1% on Tuesday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 101,200 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 20,600 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 5,815 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $130.0 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. These are funds are each up between 26% and 40% in the past year.



Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Tuesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF PINS PINTEREST 160,115 ARKF SE SEA 64,534 ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 81,645 ARKK TSLA TESLA 101,200 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 5,700 ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 71,287 ARKQ TSLA TESLA 20,600 ARKW TSLA TESLA 5,815 ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 16,796 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 50,603 ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE 18,272

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

