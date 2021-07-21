Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 650,000 Shares of Concord Acquisition

Chris Lange
July 21, 2021 9:25 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Tuesday. The fund bought nearly 650,000 shares of Concord Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CND), as the price of this ETF gained over 2% on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 661,638 shares of Concord Acquisition. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $6.8 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 47% in the past year.

Here’s a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF COIN Coinbase Global 18,735
ARKF PATH UiPath 124,593
ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 347,968
ARKG PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 354,388
ARKG IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals 54,702
ARKG SGFY Signify Health 16,800
ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 212,468
ARKG VERV Verve Therapeutics 60,922
ARKG ACCD Accolade 3,103
ARKG VRTX Vertx Pharmaceuticals 108,261
ARKK COIN Coinbase Global 120,069
ARKK FATE Fate Therapeutics 36,661
ARKQ BLDE Blade Air Mobility 58,752
ARKQ MGA Magna International 19,248
ARKQ MKFG Markforged 187,193
ARKQ U Unity Software 83,796
ARKW PATH UiPath 86,935
ARKW KVSB Khosla Ventures Acquisition II 319,300
ARKW GBTC Grayscale Bitcoin Trust 140,157
ARKW CND Concord Acquisition 661,638
ARKX 2618HK JD Logistics 812,800
ARKX AVAV Aerovironment 8,887
ARKX U Unity Software 18,500


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.
5 Highest Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now as Interest Rates Continue to Plunge

