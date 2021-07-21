Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 650,000 Shares of Concord Acquisition

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Tuesday. The fund bought nearly 650,000 shares of Concord Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CND), as the price of this ETF gained over 2% on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.
Specifically, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 661,638 shares of Concord Acquisition. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $6.8 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 47% in the past year.
Here’s a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|COIN
|Coinbase Global
|18,735
|ARKF
|PATH
|UiPath
|124,593
|ARKG
|RPTX
|Repare Therapeutics
|347,968
|ARKG
|PACB
|Pacific Biosciences of California
|354,388
|ARKG
|IONS
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals
|54,702
|ARKG
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|16,800
|ARKG
|QSI
|Quantum-Si
|212,468
|ARKG
|VERV
|Verve Therapeutics
|60,922
|ARKG
|ACCD
|Accolade
|3,103
|ARKG
|VRTX
|Vertx Pharmaceuticals
|108,261
|ARKK
|COIN
|Coinbase Global
|120,069
|ARKK
|FATE
|Fate Therapeutics
|36,661
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|Blade Air Mobility
|58,752
|ARKQ
|MGA
|Magna International
|19,248
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|Markforged
|187,193
|ARKQ
|U
|Unity Software
|83,796
|ARKW
|PATH
|UiPath
|86,935
|ARKW
|KVSB
|Khosla Ventures Acquisition II
|319,300
|ARKW
|GBTC
|Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
|140,157
|ARKW
|CND
|Concord Acquisition
|661,638
|ARKX
|2618HK
|JD Logistics
|812,800
|ARKX
|AVAV
|Aerovironment
|8,887
|ARKX
|U
|Unity Software
|18,500
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
