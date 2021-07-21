Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 650,000 Shares of Concord Acquisition

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Tuesday. The fund bought nearly 650,000 shares of Concord Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CND), as the price of this ETF gained over 2% on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 661,638 shares of Concord Acquisition. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $6.8 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 47% in the past year.

Here’s a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF COIN Coinbase Global 18,735 ARKF PATH UiPath 124,593 ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 347,968 ARKG PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 354,388 ARKG IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals 54,702 ARKG SGFY Signify Health 16,800 ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 212,468 ARKG VERV Verve Therapeutics 60,922 ARKG ACCD Accolade 3,103 ARKG VRTX Vertx Pharmaceuticals 108,261 ARKK COIN Coinbase Global 120,069 ARKK FATE Fate Therapeutics 36,661 ARKQ BLDE Blade Air Mobility 58,752 ARKQ MGA Magna International 19,248 ARKQ MKFG Markforged 187,193 ARKQ U Unity Software 83,796 ARKW PATH UiPath 86,935 ARKW KVSB Khosla Ventures Acquisition II 319,300 ARKW GBTC Grayscale Bitcoin Trust 140,157 ARKW CND Concord Acquisition 661,638 ARKX 2618HK JD Logistics 812,800 ARKX AVAV Aerovironment 8,887 ARKX U Unity Software 18,500



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

